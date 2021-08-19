Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Position Lowered by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lessened its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,979 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $26,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.65.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.84. The company had a trading volume of 23,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $60.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $63.16 and a twelve month high of $104.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.28.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

