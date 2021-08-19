Emles Trust – Emles Alpha Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:EOPS) Shares Down 0.9%

Emles Trust – Emles Alpha Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:EOPS)’s stock price was down 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.67 and last traded at $24.71. Approximately 220 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 89,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.94.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.98.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Emles Trust - Emles Alpha Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emles Trust - Emles Alpha Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.