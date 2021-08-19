Empty Set Dollar Market Capitalization Tops $22.98 Million (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a market cap of $22.98 million and $261,269.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00056947 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.83 or 0.00143616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.10 or 0.00150534 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,130.79 or 0.99792895 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $429.33 or 0.00909043 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,143.59 or 0.06656110 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar’s launch date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

