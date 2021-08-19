Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) will announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.09. Encompass Health reported earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full year earnings of $4.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.47. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Encompass Health.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EHC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

NYSE:EHC opened at $77.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $60.44 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,928,000 after purchasing an additional 70,509 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142,797 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Invst LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at about $480,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encompass Health (EHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.