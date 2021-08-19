Energo (TSL) Trading Up 6.5% Over Last 7 Days

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded down 18.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One Energo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Energo has a total market cap of $249,292.89 and $1,145.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Energo has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Energo

Energo (TSL) is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 coins. The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com . Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Buying and Selling Energo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energo using one of the exchanges listed above.

