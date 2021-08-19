Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) will report earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Enerplus’ earnings. Enerplus posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 666.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enerplus will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Enerplus.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ERF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$9.25 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.17.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 24.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 354,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 69,660 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Enerplus by 44,460.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314,154 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 313,449 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Enerplus by 110.8% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,646,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,900 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Enerplus by 19.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Enerplus by 1,022.5% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,950,209 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ERF traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.95. 96,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,920,444. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 3.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.0304 dividend. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

