EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) to report earnings per share of $1.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for EnerSys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34. EnerSys reported earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full year earnings of $5.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 13.76%.

Separately, BTIG Research upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

NYSE ENS traded down $1.29 on Thursday, hitting $86.26. The stock had a trading volume of 163 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,809. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $104.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.59%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,025,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,332,000 after buying an additional 252,026 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,015,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,456,000 after buying an additional 106,333 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,706,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,949,000 after buying an additional 135,983 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,295,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,631,000 after buying an additional 16,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,151,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,576,000 after buying an additional 27,447 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

