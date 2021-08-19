Enigma Trading 2.4% Higher This Week (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 19th. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and $3.93 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One Enigma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.94 or 0.00465948 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003480 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00011258 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $629.58 or 0.01352201 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Enigma Coin Profile

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,895,818 coins. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.