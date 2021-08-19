Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) Shares Up 22.4%

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) shot up 22.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.46 and last traded at $3.83. 32,863,319 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6,088% from the average session volume of 531,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Ensysce Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENSC)

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing various prescription drugs. The company is developing tamper-proof opioids using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platforms. Its products treat severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by opioid abuse.

