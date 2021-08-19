Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) will report $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Envestnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.58. Envestnet reported earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Envestnet.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENV. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Envestnet by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,126,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,890,000 after purchasing an additional 164,758 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 17.8% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,978,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,110,000 after buying an additional 299,196 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 56.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,650,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,181,000 after purchasing an additional 594,931 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 0.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,619,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,879,000 after purchasing an additional 10,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 15.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,469,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,497,000 after purchasing an additional 199,529 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Envestnet stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.95. 285,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,250. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.82 and a beta of 1.28. Envestnet has a 52 week low of $61.00 and a 52 week high of $88.45.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

