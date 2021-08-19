Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.300-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17 billion-$1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.Envestnet also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.580-$0.580 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ENV shares. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Envestnet from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $76.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.06. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 274.82 and a beta of 1.28. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $61.00 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

