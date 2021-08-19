Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.580-$0.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $298 million-$300.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $293.93 million.Envestnet also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.300-$2.350 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on ENV shares. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Envestnet from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Envestnet from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Envestnet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.67.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $76.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.06. Envestnet has a 52-week low of $61.00 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.