Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $72,114.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 14,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $628,285.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 34,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,512,104.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,192 shares of company stock worth $1,750,670 in the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Envista by 63.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $40.31 on Thursday. Envista has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $46.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.40.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Envista had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 10.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Envista will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

