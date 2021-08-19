EOSDT 1-Day Volume Tops $82.00 (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 21.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. During the last seven days, EOSDT has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. One EOSDT coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.04 or 0.00002192 BTC on major exchanges. EOSDT has a market capitalization of $2.74 million and $82.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00056947 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.83 or 0.00143616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.10 or 0.00150534 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,130.79 or 0.99792895 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $429.33 or 0.00909043 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,143.59 or 0.06656110 BTC.

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT’s genesis date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

