Epiq Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE)

Epiq Partners LLC reduced its stake in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,130 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 6,725 shares during the quarter. Special Opportunities Fund accounts for 2.5% of Epiq Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Epiq Partners LLC owned approximately 3.90% of Special Opportunities Fund worth $5,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Special Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.75. 46,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,044. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.34. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $15.88.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.1075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

