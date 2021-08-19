Epiq Partners LLC Has $6.31 Million Stock Holdings in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Epiq Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the quarter. DermTech accounts for about 3.2% of Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Epiq Partners LLC owned approximately 0.52% of DermTech worth $6,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DermTech by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in DermTech by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DermTech in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in DermTech in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in DermTech in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DMTK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on DermTech in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DermTech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

NASDAQ DMTK traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.07. 1,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,717. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.62. DermTech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $84.49. The stock has a market cap of $979.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 0.80.

In other DermTech news, CEO John Dobak sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $513,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,647 shares in the company, valued at $18,882,298.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,358 shares of company stock valued at $2,320,646 in the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

