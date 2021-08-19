Epiq Partners LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Epiq Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $8,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000.

Shares of BATS:FLOT remained flat at $$50.76 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 886,691 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.80.

