EQT Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 22,187 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 361% compared to the average daily volume of 4,811 call options.

NYSE EQT traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $16.18. 399,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,066,139. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.13. EQT has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $23.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. The firm had revenue of $996.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Research analysts expect that EQT will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EQT news, CEO Toby Z. Rice bought 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $499,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of EQT by 198.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 962,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,237,000 after purchasing an additional 640,595 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of EQT by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,384,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,704,000 after purchasing an additional 283,754 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of EQT by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 72,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of EQT by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 363,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TD Securities upped their target price on EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upped their target price on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.21.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

