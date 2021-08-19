Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Stock Position Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,199,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,283,000 after purchasing an additional 120,978 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,641,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 2,588.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,417,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQH. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.75.

NYSE:EQH opened at $30.82 on Thursday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $35.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.49.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 14.43%.

In other news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $98,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

