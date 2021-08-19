Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for August, 19th (ADSK, AMAT, APLS, BZH, DBCCF, FOA, GXO, HLLY, ISEE, IVC)

Aug 19th, 2021

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, August 19th:

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT). Daiwa Capital Markets issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock.

Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH). Janney Montgomery Scott issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Decibel Cannabis (OTCMKTS:DBCCF). Raymond James issued an outperform rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA). They issued a neutral rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO). They issued an equal weight rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Holley (NYSE:HLLY). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE). The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. started coverage on shares of Invacare (NYSE:IVC). They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Wedbush started coverage on shares of MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW). They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. assumed coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. assumed coverage on shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG). Cantor Fitzgerald issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE). The firm issued a sell rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock.

Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL). The firm issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF). Raymond James issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP). Wolfe Research issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER). Maxim Group issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

