Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 19th (ALA, ASND, BOS, ERO, FNV, FR, GEI, IPL, NWH.UN, SDE)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, August 19th:

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$30.00 to C$32.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Get AltaGas Ltd alerts:

Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from C$0.40 to C$0.35. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS)

had its target price increased by Cormark from C$53.00 to C$54.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$34.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$200.00 to C$202.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its target price lowered by Cormark from C$26.00 to C$23.00. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$28.00 to C$27.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$20.50 to C$20.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.50 to C$14.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) was given a C$8.00 price target by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$16.50. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) was given a C$5.75 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Terra Firma Capital (CVE:TII) had its price target raised by Acumen Capital from C$7.50 to C$9.00.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$0.30 to C$0.25. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) was given a C$1.75 target price by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) was given a C$1.70 price target by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) was given a C$2.25 price target by analysts at Acumen Capital. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) was given a C$170.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.