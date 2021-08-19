Eric Dobmeier Purchases 7,000 Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Stock

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) CEO Eric Dobmeier purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $82,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $12.13. The company had a trading volume of 198,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.06. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $21.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KDNY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Chinook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Chinook Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 74.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 122.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 193.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 673,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 45.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

