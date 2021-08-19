Eric Hobbs Sells 15,500 Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Stock

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $567,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eric Hobbs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 20th, Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $729,585.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $762,910.00.

NASDAQ BLI traded down $1.54 on Thursday, hitting $34.84. The stock had a trading volume of 754,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,743. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 9.30. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.19 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a PE ratio of -40.51.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 69.79%. On average, analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BLI shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berkeley Lights currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter valued at $441,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter valued at $1,252,000. Regents of The University of California purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the first quarter valued at $469,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the first quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the first quarter valued at $155,000. 56.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

