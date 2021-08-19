Eric Michael Lardy Sells 696 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Stock

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,063.00, for a total value of $1,435,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE CABO traded up $2.93 on Thursday, reaching $1,998.80. The company had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,564. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,912.43. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,674.35 and a 52-week high of $2,326.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.09 by $5.59. The business had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.18 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 24.48%. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 51.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.48%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cable One by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Cable One by 420.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cable One by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on CABO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,253.43.

About Cable One

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

