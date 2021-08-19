ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 429.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,769 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 2,028.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock opened at $87.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 97.54 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $115.84.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $181.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.31 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.