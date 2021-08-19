Esken (LON:ESKN) Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of Esken Limited (LON:ESKN) were down 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14.74 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14.74 ($0.19). Approximately 445,270 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,617,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.76 ($0.21).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Esken in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Get Esken alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £96.99 million and a P/E ratio of -0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 21.78.

Esken Limited operates in the aviation and energy business primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through Stobart Aviation, Stobart Energy, Stobart Rail & Civils, Stobart Investments, and Stobart Non-Strategic Infrastructure segments. The Stobart Aviation segment engages in the operation of commercial airports and the provision of ground handling services.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Esken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.