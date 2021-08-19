Esken (LON:ESKN) Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of Esken Limited (LON:ESKN) were down 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14.74 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14.74 ($0.19). Approximately 445,270 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,617,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.76 ($0.21).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Esken in a report on Monday, June 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of £96.99 million and a P/E ratio of -0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 21.78.

About Esken (LON:ESKN)

Esken Limited operates in the aviation and energy business primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through Stobart Aviation, Stobart Energy, Stobart Rail & Civils, Stobart Investments, and Stobart Non-Strategic Infrastructure segments. The Stobart Aviation segment engages in the operation of commercial airports and the provision of ground handling services.

