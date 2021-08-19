Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESPR. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $90.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of ESPR stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $13.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,231. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.12. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $40.20.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $40.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESPR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 575.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 200,573 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $6,957,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 18.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

