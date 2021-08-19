Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the July 15th total of 3,840,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 637,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Shares of Essent Group stock traded down $1.04 on Thursday, reaching $45.84. 438,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,481. Essent Group has a one year low of $34.60 and a one year high of $54.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.50.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $243.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.39 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 55.56%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Essent Group will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.53%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ESNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

In other news, Director William Spiegel sold 8,055 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total transaction of $385,592.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,868.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,864 shares of company stock worth $897,738 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESNT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,554,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,297 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Essent Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,483,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,329,000 after buying an additional 1,353,224 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Essent Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,272,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Essent Group by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,029,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,193,000 after buying an additional 518,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Essent Group by 185.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 591,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,090,000 after buying an additional 384,185 shares in the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

