Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Acquired by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,817 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.09% of Essential Utilities worth $9,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the third quarter valued at $1,063,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 927,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,867,000 after buying an additional 21,003 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 61,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 9,692 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth about $11,510,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,209,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,329,302. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

WTRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

WTRG stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.04. 9,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,915. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $51.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.56.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 23.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.268 dividend. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.72%.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

