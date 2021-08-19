Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Acquired by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,817 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Essential Utilities worth $9,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.9% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 74.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WTRG traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,915. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $51.42.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 23.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.72%.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,209,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,329,302. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WTRG shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

