Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,648 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.12% of Essential Utilities worth $13,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 26,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 459.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,315,000. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,209,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,329,302. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WTRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Shares of WTRG opened at $48.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.56. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $51.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.22.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.72%.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

