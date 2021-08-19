ETFMG 2X Daily Alternative Harvest ET (NYSEARCA:MJXL) Shares Down 6.9%

ETFMG 2X Daily Alternative Harvest ET (NYSEARCA:MJXL) shares dropped 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.30 and last traded at $6.30. Approximately 727 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG 2X Daily Alternative Harvest ET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG 2X Daily Alternative Harvest ET and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.