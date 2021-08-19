Ether Zero (ETZ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $11,958.00

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Ether Zero has a market cap of $345,155.77 and approximately $11,958.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,967.20 or 0.06718916 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.78 or 0.00137620 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ether Zero

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 227,212,734 coins and its circulating supply is 185,183,321 coins. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

