Ether Zero Reaches Market Cap of $360,605.14 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 19th. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $360,605.14 and $13,642.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ether Zero has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,221.81 or 0.06836916 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.60 or 0.00141326 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 227,235,580 coins and its circulating supply is 185,206,168 coins. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

