Ethereum Meta Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (ETHM)

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Ethereum Meta coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Meta has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and $401,795.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethereum Meta has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00057584 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00015107 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.78 or 0.00849008 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00047149 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00103225 BTC.

Ethereum Meta Profile

Ethereum Meta is a coin. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 coins. Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Meta is ethermeta.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Meta

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Meta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

