EtherGem (EGEM) Price Hits $0.0195 on Exchanges

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 19th. EtherGem has a total market capitalization of $380,344.26 and approximately $3,794.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EtherGem coin can now be purchased for about $0.0195 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, EtherGem has traded up 29.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About EtherGem

EGEM is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . EtherGem’s official website is egem.io

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

