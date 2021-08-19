EUNO (EUNO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $12,407.00

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. EUNO has a total market cap of $14.70 million and approximately $12,407.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, EUNO has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $459.26 or 0.00980480 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000110 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,290,758,423 coins. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

