Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Purchased by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the quarter. Euronet Worldwide comprises approximately 1.3% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Euronet Worldwide worth $5,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EEFT. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EEFT traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $130.12. 1,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.06 and a fifty-two week high of $167.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 63.15 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.42.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.46%. Research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 1,166 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $146.50 per share, with a total value of $170,819.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,032,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EEFT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

