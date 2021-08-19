Evans Bancorp, Inc. Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.60 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the bank on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.

Evans Bancorp has increased its dividend by 45.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSEAMERICAN EVBN traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $38.57. 14,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,727. Evans Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.78 and a 12 month high of $40.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.60. The firm has a market cap of $210.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.21.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Evans Bancorp will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 2,150 shares of Evans Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $85,075.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,292.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Evans Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $112,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,836,924.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,191 shares of company stock valued at $199,276. 6.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EVBN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evans Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Hovde Group cut shares of Evans Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

