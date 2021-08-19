Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $158.70 Million

Brokerages expect that Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) will announce $158.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Everi’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $162.48 million and the lowest is $155.90 million. Everi posted sales of $112.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everi will report full year sales of $628.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $625.10 million to $633.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $667.23 million, with estimates ranging from $651.40 million to $686.77 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Everi.

Get Everi alerts:

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Everi had a return on equity of 440.82% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $172.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.86 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on EVRI. Zacks Investment Research raised Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Everi in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.22.

Everi stock opened at $22.26 on Thursday. Everi has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 2.99.

In other news, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 49,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $1,274,396.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,373,513.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linster W. Fox sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,112 shares of company stock valued at $3,643,470 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVRI. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Everi in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Everi in the second quarter valued at $68,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Everi in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Everi by 2,355.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everi (EVRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.