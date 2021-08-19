EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CMO Craig Lister Sells 1,469 Shares

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CMO Craig Lister sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $28,146.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

EVER stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.83. The stock had a trading volume of 343,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,863. The firm has a market cap of $536.18 million, a PE ratio of -41.84 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.43. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.54 and a 52-week high of $54.96.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.36 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on EverQuote in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on EverQuote from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. EverQuote presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

