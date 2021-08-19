EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Insider Elyse Neumeier Sells 1,691 Shares

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) insider Elyse Neumeier sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $32,399.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

EVER traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.83. 343,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,863. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.43. The firm has a market cap of $536.18 million, a P/E ratio of -41.84 and a beta of 1.35. EverQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $54.96.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.36 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of EverQuote from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of EverQuote from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in EverQuote by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in EverQuote by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in EverQuote during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in EverQuote by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in EverQuote by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. 56.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

