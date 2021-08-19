Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Director Vikram Malik Sells 42,083 Shares

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Director Vikram Malik sold 42,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $423,354.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of EOLS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.50. 414,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,613. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.85. Evolus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $17.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 26.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,912,000 after buying an additional 446,255 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 48.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,677,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,215,000 after buying an additional 547,576 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 704.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 601,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after buying an additional 526,591 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Evolus by 48.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 567,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 184,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Evolus by 35.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 141,825 shares in the last quarter. 17.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho upgraded Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

