Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires Shares of 97,668 Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 97,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.10% of Marathon Digital as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $75,297,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 720.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 984,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,283,000 after buying an additional 864,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,582,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,995,000 after purchasing an additional 773,507 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $31,399,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 376.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 654,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,411,000 after purchasing an additional 516,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.32% of the company’s stock.

MARA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

NASDAQ MARA opened at $30.78 on Thursday. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $57.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.00 and a beta of 4.51.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($1.25). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 78.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

