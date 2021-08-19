Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 126.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,127,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,767 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 602.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,602,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $348,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,150 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at about $231,635,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 93.8% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,723,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $375,043,000 after purchasing an additional 834,614 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 49.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,439,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $530,639,000 after purchasing an additional 808,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BIDU shares. CLSA dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $283.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $142.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.80. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.41 and a 1-year high of $354.82.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

