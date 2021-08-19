Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3,089.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,144 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APD. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.24.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $272.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $288.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

