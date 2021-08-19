Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $2.98 Million Stake in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,591 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.10% of NanoString Technologies worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 152,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $50.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 1.70. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $86.42.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a negative net margin of 74.15%. The business had revenue of $33.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. NanoString Technologies’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $83,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,010 shares in the company, valued at $447,118.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 131,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $7,769,883.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,190,703.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,255 shares of company stock valued at $8,025,714. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NSTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NanoString Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.20.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

