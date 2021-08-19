Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $2.68 Million in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,054,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,159,000 after acquiring an additional 178,837 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,350,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,819,000 after acquiring an additional 154,116 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,198,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,608,000 after acquiring an additional 159,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,836,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,522,000 after acquiring an additional 164,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,335,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,790,000 after acquiring an additional 24,970 shares during the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PACCAR alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PCAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Vertical Research raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.08.

Shares of PCAR opened at $79.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $79.05 and a 52-week high of $103.19. The company has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.