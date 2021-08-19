Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Lowers Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,216,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $661,468,000 after acquiring an additional 96,322 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,901,000 after buying an additional 820,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,682,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $341,084,000 after buying an additional 40,711 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,233,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $284,001,000 after buying an additional 255,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,932,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $245,691,000 after buying an additional 7,051 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $163.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.58. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.53 and a fifty-two week high of $165.36.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.77.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $138,420.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,512.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 13,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $1,833,259.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,333 shares of company stock valued at $6,503,967.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

