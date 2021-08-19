Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $995,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the second quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,034,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 75,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $184,819,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937 shares in the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,708.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,767.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,570.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.